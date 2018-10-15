Porsche CFO floated idea of IPO, could be valued at $81B, automaker says no way

Oct 15, 2018
Follow Joel

2019 Porsche Macan

2019 Porsche Macan

Going public with an IPO is a quick way to raise capital, which is important to Volkswagen Group in the wake of the diesel scandal. Porsche could provide that capital with an IPO of its own, if it were interested.

On Friday finance chief Lutz Meschke floated the idea during a media event for the automaker's upcoming Taycan electric car. Bloomberg reported Meschke said Porsche could be valued "between 60 billion and 70 billion" euros ($69.4 to $81 billion dollars).

Meschke said funds from a public offering would finance future development as the industry faces "the biggest transformation ever."

A Porsche U.S. spokesman provided Motor Authority with a public statement about Meschke's comments. "Porsche does not currently have any plans to pursue a (partial) initial public offering (IPO). The Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer denies all reports to the contrary that claim an IPO is in progress," the statement read.

Volkswagen Group could also form a "Super Group" with Bugatti, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Porsche for an IPO.

Meschke referenced that Ferrari had a successful IPO, and Aston Martin recently went public as well.

No formal decisions have been made, but both McLaren and Cosworth have discussed going public in the near future.

Bloomberg reported Porsche had an operating return of more than 17 percent on sales of 32.5 billion euros ($37.68 billion).

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQB spy shots 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQB spy shots
McLaren Speedtail teased ahead of October 26 debut McLaren Speedtail teased ahead of October 26 debut
Bloodhound land speed record attempt on hold as project runs out of money Bloodhound land speed record attempt on hold as project runs out of money
Bears fans rejoice: Walter Payton's 1979 Porsche 911 Turbo heads to auction Bears fans rejoice: Walter Payton's 1979 Porsche 911 Turbo heads to auction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.