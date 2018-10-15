Mercedes-Benz EQB, McLaren Speedtail, Walter Payton's Porsche 911: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



1979 Porsche 911 Turbo first owned by Walter Payton

Mercedes-Benz engineers look to be testing an early mule for an electric compact crossover to be called the EQB. Mercedes hasn't confirmed an EQB but trademarks for the name have been protected with various patent and trademark offices around the globe.

McLaren has released its most revealing teaser yet for the new Speedtail hypercar. The Speedtail is the spiritual successor to the legendary McLaren F1 and will make a debut later this month.

NFL hero Walter Payton was a huge car nut, but the favorite in his collection was a 1979 Porsche 911 Turbo. The car has less than 10,000 miles on the clock and will be going under the hammer later this month.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

