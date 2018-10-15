Porsche Taycan Targa reportedly in the works

Oct 15, 2018
Porsche has already hinted at a soft-roader version of its upcoming Taycan electric sport sedan, but don't be surprised if there are even more options in the pipeline.

Autocar on Monday reported that a Taycan Targa is in the works and scheduled for a launch in 2020 or 2021. The car is expected to feature a large glass section in its roof that owners will be able to slide into a rear storage area at the push of a button, just like on the 911 Targa sports car.

Autocar also reported that the Taycan's wheelbase could be shortened to form the basis of a coupe, but such a model will likely require a smaller battery so may not be pursued.

The Taycan soft-roader, previewed at the 2018 Geneva auto show by the Mission E Cross Turismo concept (shown below), is also expected early next decade. The Taycan sedan is due out in 2019.

Porsche is also working with Audi on the development of a new modular electric car platform that will underpin an electric SUV due in 2021 or 2022. There are rumors the SUV will be a redesigned Macan. Porsche is also known to be working on a modular platform for electric sports cars, but the automaker remains quiet on when we'll see any models based on it.

Porsche on Monday said it was investing close to $7 billion in its various electric car programs. Part of those funds have been used to construct a dedicated production site for electric cars at Porsche's main plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany.

There's also the development of new charging capabilities. On the Taycan, for example, an 800-volt electrical system means owners will be able to provide enough charge for approximately 62 miles of range in just four minutes.

