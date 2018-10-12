Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots, next Jaguar F-Type details, Fisker crossover: Today's Car News

News
2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
A new generation of the 911, the 992, arrives later this year in Carrera and Carrera S guise. However, Porsche is already out testing more hardcore variants of the car including the GT3, a new prototype for which has been spotted. The good news is that it looks like it will stick with a naturally aspirated engine.
Jaguar's F-Type is hardly long in the tooth but a successor might be launched at the end of the decade. According to the latest whispers, the car will grow to fit 2+2 seating while also borrowing a V-8 engine from BMW.
Revived electric car startup Fisker has been showcasing a new sedan called the EMotion. Now the automaker's CEO and namesake Henrik Fisker is touting a second model that's likely to be a crossover.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video
Next Jaguar F-Type could get BMW V-8, 2+2 layout
Fisker likely to launch crossover after EMotion sedan
Scientific study examines morality of self-driving car maneuvers involving pedestrians
Quiet talk could be big hint about new Land Rover Defender plug-in hybrid
Israel plans to end internal combustion car sales by 2030
2020 Audi R8 spy shots and video
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto added to 2018 Mazda 3
Ringbrothers readies Chevy K5 Blazer for 2018 SEMA show
VW confirms it’s planning for solid-state batteries by 2025
