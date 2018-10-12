Ringbrothers readies Chevy K5 Blazer for 2018 SEMA show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 1972 Ringbrothers Chevrolet K5 Blazer debuting at 2018 SEMA show

Ringbrothers has a penchant for building memorable vehicles. The company's 1972 AMC Javelin AMX unveiled last year still gets the heart buzzing, and so does a handful of other creations born out of its Spring Green, Wisconsin shop.

With this backdrop, we're excited to bring you the first teaser for a custom 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer that Ringbrothers will unveil at this month's 2018 SEMA show. It's the first SUV from the company, which tends to specialize in classic muscle, so you can bet it will be special.

The teaser doesn't reveal much but it appears that Ringbrothers has gone for a rugged look with chunky off-road tires and thick sport bars. It's clear that Ringbrothers has also ditched the K5 Blazer's canopy.

According to Motor1, Ringbrothers has dropped a 6.2-liter V-8 under the hood, specifically General Motors' popular LS3 unit. The website also suggests that the original drivetrain is likely to have been enhanced, possibly with upgrades for the differentials and transfer case.

Original versions of the K5 Blazer's arch rival, the Ford Bronco, have become popular in the restomod scene in recent years, so perhaps Ringbrothers is about to ignite a similar trend with the Chevy. We can definitely see the trend taking off now that Chevy is about to launch a modern Blazer. The new one is hardly like the original, though, as it is very much a road-focused crossover. It starts sales in January priced from $29,995.

As for the Ringbrothers K5 Blazer, it makes its SEMA show debut October 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more SEMA coverage, head to our dedicated hub.