Quiet talk could be big hint about new Land Rover Defender plug-in hybrid

Oct 11, 2018

2015 Land Rover Defender ‘2,000,000’

2015 Land Rover Defender ‘2,000,000’

Our best evidence yet of a Land Rover Defender powered by electrons surfaced this week and hinted at a 2020 arrival.

Employees at Land Rover-corporate parent Tata have posted publicly on social media about a "L663 PHEV" project due for 2020. A tipster pointed us toward a Tata engineer who reported working on next year's Range Rover, several future Jaguar models, and the so-called "L663 PHEV" project, all by their internal code names. "L663" is the internal code name used by the automaker for the new Defender.

A spokesman for Land Rover declined to comment on this story.

DON'T MISS: Yes, new Land Rover Defender may be electrified; no, world not ending

Although hardly a confirmation, Land Rover hasn't been coy about its plans for electrification and all signs point to the Defender's inclusion in those plans.

Last year, the company announced plans to electrify every new model from 2020 on, though that will actually start with a plug-in version of the 2019 Range Rover Sport due soon. We've already spied the new Defender, and it's expected to arrive in 2020.  

Deductive logic tells us that the Defender will arrive with a plug-in version. If all Land Rovers will have electrified options by 2020, and the new Defender will arrive in 2020, does that mean that the Land Rover Defender will have an electrified option?

"That's as far as we're willing to go with that," Chris Marchand, executive vice president for Jaguar Land Rover North America, told Motor Authority last year.

That doesn't say much but we expect to hear more soon—social media or otherwise.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Mazda CX-5 gets punchy 2.5-liter turbo, GVC Plus handling Mazda CX-5 gets punchy 2.5-liter turbo, GVC Plus handling
John Cena's 2017 Ford GT takes 6-figure hit on latest sale John Cena's 2017 Ford GT takes 6-figure hit on latest sale
2019 Audi A6 Allroad spy shots 2019 Audi A6 Allroad spy shots
2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.