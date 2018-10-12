Hennessey Heritage Edition Ford F-150 is your 758-horsepower workhorse





Hennessey Performance Engineering is back with another madly modified creation. This time it's a Ford F-150 that's been dialed up to produce 758 horsepower.

The hypercar builder and tuner revealed the 2019 Heritage Edition Ford F-150 this week and announced that the modifications can be applied to any 2018 or 2019 F-150 equipped with a 5.0-liter V-8.

The transformation starts with the installation of a 2.9-liter supercharger to make the 758-hp figure at the crank. Dyno testing shows 570 hp actually makes its way to the rear wheels, which is still plenty of punch for a full-size pickup. Other upgrades to the Heritage Edition F-150 include an air-to-water intercooler, high-flow air induction kit, fuel injector upgrades, and Hennessey's own ECU and dyno testing.

While power is the main draw, the special F-150 can also be kitted out with a sport upgrade or off-road upgrade package. The sport upgrade adds lowering kit, sway bars, Brembo brakes, and 22-inch wheels.

Select the off-road upgrade and you get Hennessey-exclusive protective bumpers, LED lighting, a 3.0-inch lift, front suspension leveling kit, and 35-inch Toyo off-road tires wrapped around custom 20-inch wheels.

Prices for the 2019 Heritage Edition Ford F-150 start at $74,500, which includes the cost of a donor F-150.

For those wondering what makes this particular F-150 a Heritage model, the truck is the latest in a line of Hennessey vehicles to borrow its design, colors, and vinyl from the 2018 Ford GT Heritage Edition. The supercar debuted last year to honor the 1967 Le Mans-winning GT40 driven by A.J. Foyt and Dan Gurney, and it came in a red and white paint scheme together with large No. 1 hood and door graphics. Hennessey CEO and founder John Hennessey is one of the lucky owners of the car.

Likewise, the F-150 Heritage Edition gains the red and white colors with special stripes and No.1 door graphics to tie it into the family. It joins a Mustang Heritage Edition unveiled earlier this year that Hennessey built to celebrate the milestone of 10,000 cars built.