Revived EV startup Fisker last week started accepting reservations for its Ocean electric SUV and revealed that leases will be available starting from $379 per month.

The lease will require $2,999 down prior to delivery and, according to Fisker, will cover all repair and maintenance costs. The company currently predicts production will commence in late 2021 with the first deliveries to follow in early 2022, though no production site has been mentioned publicly.

Teaser for Fisker Ocean electric SUV

The leases will be flexible, with Fisker promising periods of just one month, eight months, 22 months or several years. And the mileage limit will be a generous 30,000 miles per year. And for repairs and maintenance, Fisker will have a pick-up and delivery service.

Fisker has previously stated the Ocean will be priced from below $40,000 for anyone looking to purchase one outright, undercutting the rival Tesla Model Y which is promised with a starting price of $41,200.

Tesla Model Y

The Ocean is due to be revealed early next month and anyone interested in reserving a build slot can put down a $250 refundable deposit via Fisker's website or a new app available for both Apple and Android devices. Fisker wants to provide a fully digital service for its customers and will even offer finance and insurance options through its website and app. Eventually, mobility options like ride and car sharing could be added, the company said.

"Our mission is to become the number one e-mobility service provider on Earth, featuring the world's most desirable and sustainable vehicles while shaking up the old automotive industry model, from the way a customer attains a vehicle, chooses affordable insurance, services a vehicle to the overall mobility experience," said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker.

Henrik Fisker

The Ocean will come with rear- and all-wheel-drive options, and even the base model should offer something close to 300 miles on a charge. An 80-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery has been mentioned, though Fisker is known to be developing its own solid-state battery and may make a switch later in the product cycle.

The Ocean is one of three “affordable models” on the drawing board at Fisker. The other two will follow the SUV and then Fisker plans to launch its EMotion sedan which could retail for as much as $190,000 in top grade.