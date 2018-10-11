Next Jaguar F-Type could get BMW V-8, 2+2 layout





The next Jaguar F-Type may have to hide a German accent. According to a Car report from Monday, Jaguar will source the next sports car's engine from BMW.

Specifically, the publication reports a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine is on deck for the next F-Type. BMW offers its 4.4-liter V-8 with 456 horsepower in the 2019 X5 and up to 600 hp in the F90 M5. In the M5, BMW squeezes out 553 pound-feet of torque as well. The M5 figures eclipse the output of the current line-topping F-Type SVR, which makes 575 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The BMW engine would put a nail in the coffin of the 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine Jaguar currently uses, which has roots stretching back to Jaguar's days under Ford ownership, and offer better fuel economy.

Car reports the next F-Type's new heart will be placed in a slightly reimagined F-Type, too. While the current car is a two-seater, the next model will reportedly move to a 2+2 configuration. The extra seats will help the F-Type more closely rival the Porsche 911 instead of the lesser 718 Boxster and Cayman sports cars.

Sources add that the car will ride on an even lighter aluminum architecture and both a coupe and soft-top convertible will stick around. As for moving to a mid-engine layout, those whispers reportedly don't refer to the F-Type, but a potential different sports car from Jaguar. Color us intrigued.

Jaguar's product chief, Hanno Kirner, previously hinted at a family of sports cars. Rumors have pegged a potential successor to the XK grand tourer, but it sounds like a mid-engine car could take priority. As for thoughts on an electric F-Type, Jaguar is looking at the possibility, but such a derivative wouldn't come until 2023 at the earliest, according to the Car report.