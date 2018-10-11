New Amazon Prime show "The Gymkhana Files" goes behind the scenes with Ken Block's viral video series





Rallycross racer Ken Block ignited the internet with Gymkhana 1 in 2011. It has become a series with nine installations of intense stunts and high-horsepower machines. The series continues to draw millions of viewers and has given rise to Block's fame as a world-class driver. Next month, we'll be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at how the whole thing comes together from start to finish.

On Nov. 16, Amazon Prime will debut "The Gymkhana Files," which will focus on Gymkhana 10 and give insight into how the online video series became a phenomenon. It will also look at how Block juggles filming the Gymkhana series with the ups and downs of competing in the World Rallycross Championship.

The tenth Gymkhana installment is billed as Block's biggest effort yet for over-the-top stunts, which seems hard to believe after viewing the insane stunts in the nine other installments. In the YouTube video description for its new show, Amazon said the Gymkhana series has been viewed more than half a billion times.

We know the tenth installment will see Block and crew travel to five locations. Block will drive five cars, one of which will be a surprise. A previous trailer showed off the Hoonicorn RTR Twin Turbo and Ford Escort Cosworth rally car. Filming took a full year to complete.

The first two episodes of "The Gymkhana Files" will be released on Amazon Prime on Nov. 16 and two more episodes will be released every Friday until the show's eight episodes are available. The series leads up to an official premiere date for Gymkhana 10 on Dec. 7.