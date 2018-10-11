2019 Audi e-tron review, 2019 Mazda CX-5, all-female race series: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Audi e-tron prototype first drive, Namibia, Africa, October, 2018

Audi's e-tron is almost ready for its showroom debut and we've had a chance to get behind the wheel of one, albeit a prototype. We found the e-tron to be a promising entry to the electric car arena, especially when you factor in the very reasonable $75,795 starting price.

Mazda's CX-5 was redesigned for 2017 but the Japanese automaker has already announced some updates. The highlight is the addition of a punchy 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 already found in the Mazda 6 and CX-9.

Just as there are all-female leagues in other sports, the world of motorsport is about to see its first all-female championship. It's a formula-style series called the W Series, and it will host its inaugural season in 2019.

