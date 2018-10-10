Next-gen Porsche 911, BMW M2 CS, Ford Mustang Boss 429: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We recently had a chance to talk to the head of Porsche in the United States about the next-generation 911. He dropped some new details on the car and confirmed that a manual transmission will continue to be offered as long as there's demand for one.

BMW M looks to be readying a more hardcore M2. The car looks to borrow a number of goodies from the M4 CS, leading us to believe that it will also be badged as a CS. An even more hardcore CSL is also thought to be coming.

Classic Recreations has given us a first look at the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 it's building for this month's SEMA show. The car will feature an 8.4-liter V-8 and a host of other mods to help it generate 815 horsepower.

Porsche North America CEO on the next-generation 911

2020 BMW M2 CS spy shots

First of Classic Recreations' Mustang Boss 429s will debut at SEMA with 815 horsepower

Volvo could add used cars to its Netflix-style subscription plan

PSA Group will decide in coming months what brand(s) to launch in US

Nothing comes close to Tesla: 2018 Q3 plug-in sales

Mercedes-Benz S560e's plug-in hybrid system to filter across to C- and E-Class

Trump to lift seasonal ban on higher ethanol content in gasoline

Volvo will use Nvidia AI chip in next-gen SPA2 platform

Tesla again claims higher safety rating than NTHSA gives