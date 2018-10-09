Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW M is out testing a new version of the M2 at the Nürburgring, believed to be a hardcore M2 CS.

The car may look like the recently launched M2 Competition but if you look a little closer you'll notice some key differences.

For instance, the front fascia sports an additional lip spoiler lifted out of the M Performance parts catalog. There's also a trunk lid spoiler that matches the design used on the BMW M4 CS.

2020 BMW M2 CS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Also borrowed from the M4 CS are this M2 tester's wheel design and massive carbon-ceramic brake rotors. No doubt the car is also wearing a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, just like the M4 CS.

According to a report from August, an M2 CS is being looked at as a potential limited-edition model for the United States. An even more hardcore M2 CSL is expected to follow but as a global model.

Judging by modifications BMW M made for the M4 CS, any M2 CS will likely benefit from slightly more power and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic body parts to help shed weight. The M2 Competition is already quite the impressive package, and at $58,900 it's reasonably priced too. It generates 405 horsepower from its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, or 40 more than a stock M2.

2018 BMW M4 CS

If approved for production, look for the M2 CS to debut next year as a 2020 model. An M2 CSL should arrive a year after that.

The CSL cars will be targeted at track enthusiasts and we should see the storied badge resurface first on an M4 CSL. The car will essentially replace 2016's M4 GTS.

Note, BMW M is already laying the groundwork for a redesigned M2. It's referred to internally as the "drift machine." Sounds like it will be a corker.