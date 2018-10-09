2019 Ford Edge ST review, 2020 Land Rover Discovery spy shots, Mercedes X-Class 6x6: Car News Headlines

News
2019 Ford Edge ST
Ford has a version of its Edge crossover with 335 horsepower on tap. It's the replacement for last year's Edge Sport, and there's much more to the equation than just a bump in power. Find out what it's like in our first drive review in the links below.
Land Rover is preparing an update for its Discovery Sport and we've got photos of a prototype. This won't be your typical facelift as we hear there will be major changes to the small SUV's platform taking place, such as the capacity for electrified powertrains.
Mercedes-Benz sells a mid-size pickup truck overseas called the X-Class. It isn't particularly exciting in standard form but a tuning firm has attempted to spice things up by designing a wild 6x6 version.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
