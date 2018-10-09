2019 Ford Edge ST review, 2020 Land Rover Discovery spy shots, Mercedes X-Class 6x6: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Ford Edge ST

Ford has a version of its Edge crossover with 335 horsepower on tap. It's the replacement for last year's Edge Sport, and there's much more to the equation than just a bump in power. Find out what it's like in our first drive review in the links below.

Land Rover is preparing an update for its Discovery Sport and we've got photos of a prototype. This won't be your typical facelift as we hear there will be major changes to the small SUV's platform taking place, such as the capacity for electrified powertrains.

Mercedes-Benz sells a mid-size pickup truck overseas called the X-Class. It isn't particularly exciting in standard form but a tuning firm has attempted to spice things up by designing a wild 6x6 version.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Ford Edge ST first drive review: Down payment on the future

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport spy shots

Tuner proposes Mercedes-Benz X-Class 6x6 pickup

2018 Kia Rio's added safety tech earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

Someone built a Mustang sedan using an Aussie Ford Falcon

How will VW price its next-generation electric vehicles? Think TDI

2020 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet spy shots

2019 Ford Edge review

Faraday Future enters dispute with key investor

Circular economy: Magnets from old hard drives could wind up in EV motors