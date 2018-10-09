Tuner proposes Mercedes-Benz X-Class 6x6 pickup

Oct 9, 2018
2018 Pickup Design Exy 6x6 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

Mercedes-Benz may no longer be building 6x6 versions of its G-Class, but there's a company out there that could soon offer a similar conversion for the German automaker's X-Class pickup truck sold overseas.

The company is Pickup Design, the pickup truck division of Polish tuner Carlex Design, and it's already offering some wild upgrades for the X-Class. A 6x6 conversion is on a whole different level, however.

The six-wheeled X-Class is called the Exy 6x6, and right now it's just a concept. But with sufficient demand Pickup Design could eventually offer the conversion to X-Class owners.

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

Unfortunately there's squat when it comes to mechanical info, which means Pickup Design is probably still figuring things out. In addition to the stretched bed, the company will also have to figure out how to add an extra axle and differential and all the suspension gear that will require.

Hopefully Pickup Design also works on adding more power because the X-Class could certainly use some. The vehicle is based on a donor Nissan platform but features a selection of diesels from Mercedes. The most potent variant is an X350d which comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 with 255 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. The standard truck is good for 0-62 mph acceleration in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 127 mph.

A surprising number of tuners are already offering 6x6 conversions for many popular pickup trucks. Some of the more famous are Hennessey Performance Engineering, Kahn Design and Bruiser Conversions.

Tuner proposes Mercedes-Benz X-Class 6x6 pickup
