Rear-wheel-drive BMW 8-Series is coming but don't count on a V-12

BMW's revived 8-Series arrives in showrooms in December but only in M850i xDrive coupe form, with prices confirmed to start at $112,895.

There are additional body styles and powertrains coming however, including a lighter, less expensive rear-wheel-drive model.

The information was confirmed to Go Auto by BMW Group product chief for luxury cars Carsten Groeber in an interview published Friday.

Unfortunately, he ruled out a wild version powered by the 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 currently offered in some versions of the 7-Series. Groeber said the engine, which delivers 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, would be too heavy for the 8-Series, which we'll remind you is already hefty at 4,478 pounds with just the V-8 and all-wheel drive.

“In our opinion a V-12 will be too heavy in the front,” he said.

When asked about a plug-in hybrid option in the 8-Series, Groeber downplayed the chances but didn't rule one out.

“Never say never,” he said. “There might be in the years to go. We are a learning company and as the market turns, if we need to do something we will react.”

Beyond the rear-wheel-drive model, potential 8-Series buyers can look forward to convertible and Gran Coupe liftback sedan body styles.

Each 8-Series body style is also expected to come with an M8 option, which will have a similar mechanical setup to what is currently offered in the M5 though perhaps with even more power. This means an all-wheel-drive system that can switch into rear-wheel-drive mode, as well as a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 which in the M5 is conservatively rated at 600 hp and 553 lb-ft. The M850i xDrive, which features the same engine, makes do with 523 hp and 553 lb-ft.