Toyota Supra, Rennsport Reunion VI, 2019 Kia K900: The Week In Reverse

Toyota confirmed the new Supra's debut; Porsche held its annual Rennsport Reunion; and we took a spin in the new 2019 Kia K900. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Toyota announced the new Supra sports car will make its formal debut in January at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The car's performance specifications and powertrains will closely match those of the BMW Z4, but with Toyota-specific tuning and a hardtop body style instead of the Z4's roadster design. Expect plenty of teasers in the coming months.

Mazda confirmed it's bringing back the rotary engine, but not how enthusiasts were hoping. The rotary will play a role in the Japanese automaker's electrification efforts as a range extender for an upcoming electric car. The engine will be able to run on gasoline or liquefied natural gas.

Porsche held its sixth Rennsport Reunion in California at the storied Weathertech Laguna Seca racetrack. The event is history in motion with race cars from the automaker's museum in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, as well as other collections from around the world. Best of all, most of them run around the racetrack. Any brand could host a vintage racing event, but no brand could do it like Porsche.

BMW revealed the 2019 3-Series sedan at the Paris motor show. Entering its seventh-generation, the new 3-Series is longer and wider than before with a marginally sportier design. While the powertrains carry over, the manual transmission has been dropped from the order sheet to the dismay of enthusiasts.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Kia K900 for a first drive review. The short version? It's tighter, more European, and sportier than before thanks to its stretched Stinger underpinnings. Just as impressive is its interior, which wouldn't be out of place in a BMW.