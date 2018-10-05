2019 Kia K900, 2019 BMW 3-Series, Ford Explorer Interceptor: Car News Headlines

Oct 5, 2018
2019 Kia K900

We got our first shot behind the wheel of the 2019 Kia K900. Now riding on a stretched version of the Stinger's platform, the 2019 K900 is tighter and more European than ever. Arriving at dealerships before the end of 2018, Kia's flagship sedan will feature a host of new technology and be priced from around $60,000.

The 2019 BMW 3-Series broke cover at the Paris motor show. The iconic four-door enters its seventh generation with new technology and larger dimensions, but it loses its manual transmission. The turbo-4-powered 330i will go on sale in March 2019 and the M340 xDrive, with its twin-turbo inline-6, will follow in the summer.

Ford announced the 2020 Explorer Police Interceptor Utility will be the quickest cop car on the road when it hits the market. Testing showed its combination of standard all-wheel drive and 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 to be quicker than V-8-powered sedans. With a top speed of 150 mph and standard-setting 0-60 mph and 0-100 mph times, perps should take note.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Kia K900 first drive review: Tighter and more European

2019 BMW 3-Series revealed in Paris with updated tech, engines–no manual

New Ford Explorer Interceptor Utility quickest police vehicle in America

2018 Infiniti QX80: A luxury limo fit for a Canadian fishing adventure

VW targets 150,000 EV sales by 2020, over 1 million by 2025

Consumer Reports ranks Tesla Autopilot second among self-driving systems

Holden showcases design talents with Time Attack Concept

800,000 Toyota Prius hybrids recalled over stall risk

Hot Wheels stamps help celebrate 50 years of the toy car

VW confirms it’s planning for solid-state batteries by 2025

