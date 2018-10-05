2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S hit with recall for faulty front passenger seat

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

A tremendously powerful super sedan, it would take a heroic driving effort to push the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63S to its performance limits. If you're the front-seat passenger in one, however, you can exceed the manufacturer's intended limit of seat adjustability. The E63S is being recalled for that seemingly odd reason.

On Sept. 11, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a recall for this big, bad Benz. Were a seat to be adjusted to a position outside of specs and the car happened to get into a wreck, the potential for injury is increased.

Only 22 cars are affected by this recall. That means this Mercedes-AMG recall joins the ranks of other low-volume recalls. Examples include the 10 Bentley Mulsanne sedans with a rearview camera defect, or the 20 Mercedes-AMG G65 SUVS that could exceed a predetermined speed when driven in reverse. Another recall also struck a grand total of two Bugatti Chirons in the United States.

Mercedes-Benz will reach out to car owners affected by this recall. The dealer will then inspect the seat to see if it falls outside of the specified range of adjustability. If so, it will require a mechanical fix to limit the range of the seat adjustments or the seat control unit may be swapped out. Either way, it will be done free of charge. This recall beings on Oct. 19.