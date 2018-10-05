Classic GT40 replica coming to SEMA with current GT's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6





Superformance Ford GT40 replica for SEMA

Superformance, the firm known for selling 1960s era continuation race cars, and exhaust manufacturer MagnaFlow are ready to bring the best of the past and present to the 2018 SEMA show. On Thursday, the two companies teased a Ford GT40 replica complete with the current GT's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine.

The creation, called the Future Forty, pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of Ford's win at the 1968 24 Hours of Le Mans. That year, the GT40 took home first place with Pedro Rodriguez and Lucien Bianchi piloting the car. The GT40 finished with a five-lap lead over the second-place Porsche 907.

The current Ford GT Le Mans racer inspired the Future Forty's paint scheme. The winning car in 1968 was painted in the light blue and orange Gulf colors.

MagnaFlow is responsible for Future Forty's bespoke exhaust system, and the car features a set of Honeywell Garrett turbochargers. Given that change it likely makes even more power than the standard GT's 647 rampant horses.

Superformance has done an incredible job mending both the past and present GTs into one car. The front absolutely recalls the GT40 racer, and even the first-generation (2005-2006) GT, while the rear ditches the latest car's flying buttresses for a fuller look. Familiar round LED taillights sit out back, and a massive rear wing completes the look.

But, this isn't a simple show car. Doug Campbell, head of public relations and sales at Superformance, told Motor Authority the car on display at SEMA is his personal car. That's right, it's not just another SEMA concept to gawk at; the Future Forty lives and runs and drives. Campbell had his company build it and he liked it so much that he decided Superformance would build it for customers. It's unclear how many more production units the company will offer, but they certainly won't come cheaply

We'll see more of the GT40 replica at the SEMA show when the car debuts on October 30.