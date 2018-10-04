New Ford Explorer Interceptor Utility quickest police vehicle in America





New Ford Police Interceptor

Baddies beware because Ford has a new Police Interceptor on the way, and it happens to be the quickest cop car in America.

On Thursday Ford revealed that Michigan State Police have concluded testing for the 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility and found it to be quicker than any other police vehicle on the market. That includes V-8 powered sedans. With standard all-wheel drive and an available 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine, the Explorer police vehicle clocked the fastest 0-60 mph and 0-100 mph times. The Police Interceptor Utility topped out at 150 mph in MSP testing. It also posted the best average lap time and the quickest single lap.

To be clear, we're not talking about the hybrid powertrain. The best figures come exclusively from the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that does not feature any sort of electrification. However, Ford said the 2020 Explorer Police Interceptor Utility with the standard hybrid powertrain was quicker than all other SUV-based police vehicles currently offered. The hybrid police vehicle will also outperform today's standard Explorer police vehicle with a 3.7-liter V-6 engine. The automaker added the Explorer Hybrid Police Interceptor Utility clocked a top speed of 137 mph.

It's rumored the standard hybrid powertrain will displace 3.3 liters and will be one of four powertrains offered for the civilian model. A report from August suggested the 2020 Explorer will arrive with the choice of a 2.3-liter turbo-4, the 3.3-liter V-6 with or without the hybrid system, and the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6.

Ford estimated the hybrid powertrain will return at least 24 mpg combined, though the EPA has not yet rated the SUV. But, with the 24 mpg baseline, the fuel economy improvements are enough to save departments an estimated $3,500 per vehicle in yearly fuel bills versus the current Police Interceptor Utility.

Ford's claim of the fastest police car pertains only to police vehicles sourced directly from the factory. For departments looking to take things up a notch or three, Utah-based Armormax will build customers an all-wheel-drive, bulletproof Dodge Charger Hellcat police car. With 707 horsepower, the Charger will surely be faster in any straight-line run and likely around a track than the new Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility.



Order books are open now for the Explorer Police Interceptor Utility and the first will be delivered to police departments in the summer of 2019.