2019 Lexus RC, 2019 Toyota Yaris GR Sport, Shelby Series 2: Car News Headlines

2019 Lexus RC, 2018 Paris auto show

Lexus has updated its RC for the 2019 model year. The updated coupe was presented at this week's 2018 Paris auto show though sadly the RC F and rumored RC F GT versions weren't on show. The updated RC sports a sharper look with influences taken from the LC flagship coupe.

Also in Paris was the new Yaris GR Sport. The vehicle is the latest addition to Toyota's GR performance sub-brand though sadly we still don't have any idea on Toyota's plans for GR in the United States. The last we heard is that the automaker will probably stick with the more familiar TRD here.

Shelby American made a surprise showing in Paris with its Series 2 sports car. The Series 2 isn't actually a new model but instead an update of the company's Series 1 standalone sports car launched in the late 1990s. Among the updates is a boost in power and reduction in weight.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

