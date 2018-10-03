First 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye rolls off assembly line

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Demonic Dodges are ready to roll into dealerships. No, not those Demons that you're more likely to find rolling across an auction block. Today we're talking about the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the first customer example of which rolled off the Brampton Assembly line floor Tuesday.

Dodge continues to build up its lineup with vehicles boasting various amounts of truly insane horsepower on tap. At the "low end," you'll find 485-hp regular Challengers and Chargers. Take a walk through the wild woods of displacement and supercharging and you'll stumble across the entry-level Hellcats. Those would be of the 707 hp variety. Keep climbing to the top of the mountain and that's where the 840-hp Demon resides. In the middle of Hellcat country sits the Redeye.

Under the hood lurks a 6.2-liter V-8 wearing a supercharger for a hat. Together this duo produces 797 hp and a prodigious 707 pound-feet of torque. All of that adds up to a Challenger capable of ripping off 3.4-second 0-60 mph blasts. Should the car find its nose pointing down a 1,320-foot bit of tarmac, it will be dispatched in just 10.8 seconds and the Redeye will hit 131 mph at the other end. Keep that throttle matted to the floor and the speedo will eventually spin up to 203 mph.

The car is built at the Brampton Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada. The first examples are shuffling out the door and onto trucks destined for dealerships all over the country. All of that power and performance isn't cheap, of course. The starting price is $71,350. That should get your eyes nice and red from watering. But remember that on a per-horsepower cost basis, that's downright affordable. Anything else with that much grunt isn't a little bit over $100,000... it's way over.

Since you can't buy a new Demon anymore (unless you find one at auction), you'll have to settle for the Redeye. But is 797 hp really considering settling in this day and age?