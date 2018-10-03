Aston Martin Valkyrie's 1,000-plus hp V-12 sounds like an old F1 engine





Aston Martin has keyed us in as to what 1,130 naturally aspirated horsepower sounds like. We're talking about the Valkyrie hypercar and its 6.5-liter V-12 Cosworth engine.

On Wednesday, CEO Andy Palmer tweeted a video of the Valkyrie with the car's bespoke V-12 engine providing the soundtrack. And boy does it sound lovely.

The sound recalls F1 racing engines of yore with a tantalizing scream fit for a hypercar. While turbocharged mills still offer plenty of excellent soundtracks, there's nothing quite like a naturally aspirated engine firing its tune for all to hear. Cosworth is to thank for the engineering behind the engine, which will be the world’s most powerful naturally aspirated road engine.

The decision to place a massive 6.5-liter V-12 in the Valkyrie came after engineers factored weight and other elements into the car's final equation. Rather than choosing a boosted and smaller-displacement V-6, the V-12 offered the performance required without massive weight penalties. Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing’s star aerodynamicist, said in an August report that a V-6 with forced induction would have weighed nearly identical after the necessary plumbing and intercoolers.

The V-12 is also better balanced and provided engineers with structural mounting benefits.

We'll likely see (and hopefully hear) more of the Aston Martin Valkyrie later this year as the company prepares to debut its hypercar. Aston Martin will build 175 Valkyries, with 25 of them in AMR Pro track spec. Each will cost $2.6 million, but it's hard to put a price on the noises the Valkyrie makes.