2019 Acura ILX, 2019 BMW 3-Series M Performance parts, Rennsport Reunion: Today's Car News

Rennsport Reunion VI, Weathertech Laguna Seca, September 2018

Acura has shaved more than $2,000 off the starting price of its ILX for the 2019 model year. The compact luxury sedan has also been enhanced with more standard features and now sports the Acura brand's new design language.

BMW's redesigned 3-Series has only just been revealed but already the German automaker is showcasing a range of M Performance parts for the small sport sedan. Included in the list are uprated brakes with chunky 14.5-inch discs.

Porsche has held its annual Rennsport Reunion classic car meet. The event, which was held at Laguna Seca, saw some of the best Porsche road and race cars from the company's 70 years of history take to the track.

2019 Acura ILX brings brand's new design language, $2,200 price cut

BMW is ready with M Performance parts for the new 3-Series

Rennsport Reunion VI: A living, driving, racing museum

2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback does well in latest crash tests

Renault EZ-Ultimo self-driving concept wants to make ride hailing more luxurious

Tesla Model 3 is fifth bestselling car in US, production still short of profitability goal

2019 Audi Q3 bows with sporty look, high-tech cabin

Google Maps update adds 'commute' functionality and music controls to app

Vietnam's Vinfast launches at Paris auto show with pair of rebodied BMWs

Kia smothers plans to bring Sorento diesel to America