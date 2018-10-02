Hyundai i30 N Option previews customization to the n'th degree





Hyundai has quite a bit in store for its N performance division, and owners can look forward to a barrel of customization option as previewed by a new concept vehicle. With the 2018 Paris auto show as its backdrop, Hyundai revealed the i30 N Option show car—essentially an i30 N hot hatch with a host of future N accessory parts.

The i30 N Option features 25 new accessory parts that the brand plans to launch in Europe and other markets in the "near future," according to the Tuesday reveal. A Hyundai spokesperson told Motor Authority the N Option parts have not been announced for the U.S. market at this time, though.

Hyundai's goal is to make the N brand more attainable with official N accessory parts and N Line cars. Owners will have the option to choose from accessories and parts such as an N-branded carbon rear wing, a vented carbon hood, quad mufflers, and an N grille with a red-accented character line. The i30 N Option also includes unique 20-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance tires, and an "N Option" exterior color mixed especially for the show car.

Inside, the N division trickled black-carbon pieces throughout the air vents, door handles, and more, while the steering wheel's bottom received the alcantara treatment. The seats and dashboard carry the grille's red accent inward with red alcantara lines, too. Sport pedals and a new gear shifter complete the interior N look.

Should the N Option line make its way to the U.S., the Veloster N will be the first car to benefit from the custom goodies. The brand's first N model for the U.S. boasts a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine making 275 horsepower paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. However, we may also see the hot Korean hatchback gain a dual-clutch automatic for 2019 as well.

Hyundai also used the Paris auto show to present the new Europe-only i30 Fastback N. To learn about other vehicles at the show, head to our dedicated hub.