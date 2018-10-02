2019 Audi R8 LMS, 2019 BMW 3-Series, 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35: Car News Headlines

Oct 2, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2019 BMW 3-Series, 2018 Paris auto show

2019 BMW 3-Series, 2018 Paris auto show

Audi used this week's 2018 Paris auto show to preview updates for its R8 supercar. The preview came in the form of a race version wearing the updated body that will appear on the road car next year.

BMW used the French show to unveil a new 3-Series, the nameplate's seventh iteration. The new car is bigger and bolder than ever, and BMW is confident it will set the new standard in sport sedan qualities such as ride and handling when it hits showrooms next March.

Mercedes-AMG had its new A35 hot hatch on display. The car features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 302 horsepower and is almost as quick as the outgoing A45. As for the next A45, expect it to deliver over 400 horses.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Updates to Audi R8 previewed by 2019 LMS race car

2019 BMW 3-Series revealed in Paris with updated tech, engines–no manual

2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 hot hatch revealed with 302 horsepower

Unsafe at any speed: Houston, Dallas top worst cities in US for traffic deaths

Mazda confirms rotary range extender for upcoming EV

Audi to expand plug-in hybrid range alongside e-tron electric

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class revealed: Practicality in a luxury wrapper

2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota

2019 Kia Niro EV sneak peek: More range, more details, more coming

2019 Honda Insight recalled for rearview camera failure

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Rennsport Reunion VI: A living, driving, racing museum Rennsport Reunion VI: A living, driving, racing museum
Toyota Supra debut confirmed for 2019 Detroit auto show Toyota Supra debut confirmed for 2019 Detroit auto show
563-horsepower Infiniti Q60 Black S prototype revealed with F1 tech 563-horsepower Infiniti Q60 Black S prototype revealed with F1 tech
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC: 200-mile luxury electric SUV debuts 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC: 200-mile luxury electric SUV debuts
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.