2019 Audi R8 LMS, 2019 BMW 3-Series, 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35: Car News Headlines

News
Audi CEO Rupert Stadler terminated over dieselgate Industry
2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Rennsport Reunion VI: A living, driving, racing... Events
15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Photos
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 BMW 3-Series, 2018 Paris auto show
Audi used this week's 2018 Paris auto show to preview updates for its R8 supercar. The preview came in the form of a race version wearing the updated body that will appear on the road car next year.
BMW used the French show to unveil a new 3-Series, the nameplate's seventh iteration. The new car is bigger and bolder than ever, and BMW is confident it will set the new standard in sport sedan qualities such as ride and handling when it hits showrooms next March.
Mercedes-AMG had its new A35 hot hatch on display. The car features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 302 horsepower and is almost as quick as the outgoing A45. As for the next A45, expect it to deliver over 400 horses.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Updates to Audi R8 previewed by 2019 LMS race car
2019 BMW 3-Series revealed in Paris with updated tech, engines–no manual
2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 hot hatch revealed with 302 horsepower
Unsafe at any speed: Houston, Dallas top worst cities in US for traffic deaths
Mazda confirms rotary range extender for upcoming EV
Audi to expand plug-in hybrid range alongside e-tron electric
2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class revealed: Practicality in a luxury wrapper
2019 Nissan Titan adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto: Your move, Toyota
2019 Kia Niro EV sneak peek: More range, more details, more coming
2019 Honda Insight recalled for rearview camera failure
Email This Page