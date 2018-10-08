Hennessey's 600-hp Lincoln Navigator has arrived





This past March, Hennessey Performance Engineering announced HPE500 and HPE600 packages for the 2018 Lincoln Navigator. As of September, HPE has built the first modified luxo-barge.

The HPE600 package, as it implies, ups the horsepower from 450 to 600. The package runs $19,950 and the buyer must supply the Navigator or an Expedition Platinum model.

HPE has worked with Ford Motor Company's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine before. The company offered the VelociRaptor 600 package and decided the Navigator was a no-brainer to tackle next. To get the extra punch, HPE adds a high-flow air-induction system, a turbo wastegate modifier, a front-mounted upgraded intercooler, stainless steel cat-back exhaust, and engine software, then dials it all in on the dyno. As you can see in the accompanying video, a dyno run shows the upgrades translate to just shy of 460 hp and 505 pound-feet of torque at the wheels.

2018 Hennessey HPE600 Lincoln Navigator

For a little extra touch, the headrests feature embroidered "HPE" logos. Each Navigator also undergoes 200 miles of testing at the HPE facility in Sealy, Texas. Customers also have the option to add a lowering kit, Brembo front and rear brakes, and 22-inch wheels with performance tires. These parts can be purchased with the HPE600 package or separately for the Navigator or Expedition.

The HPE Navigator will sprint to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and clock a quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds. Remember, this is a full-size SUV that weighs close to three tons.

These are the company's first performance upgrades for the full-size Navigator (and Expedition). HPE has offered upgrades for GM SUVs, such as the GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade, for years.

Perhaps we'll see Hennessey dabble with even more power for the Navigator, since the Escalade packages see figures climb above 800 hp.