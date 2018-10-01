Modern Ferrari 250 GTO teased, Porsche 911 GT3 spied, Chevy Silverado concepts revealed: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ares' modern Ferrari 250 GTO based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast

No, Ferrari isn't about to launch a modern successor to the 250 GTO. Instead, Italian coachbuilder Ares Design will build a modern interpretation of the original design on the bones of a donor Ferrari 812 Superfast or F12 Berlinetta. The car looks absolutely stunning in the preview sketches.

A video of a prototype for the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 has surfaced and looks to dispel the rumors that the car will be turbocharged. The video shows the prototype testing at Italy's Monza circuit, and the car's engine sounds naturally aspirated.

Chevrolet will use the upcoming SEMA show to unveil a handful of Silverado 1500 concepts. They were all built using Chevrolet Performance parts though sadly there isn't anything like the Ford F-150 Raptor or upcoming Ram Rebel TRX.

Ares designs stunning Ferrari 250 GTO for the modern era

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video

Chevy shows off 2019 Silverado concepts heading to SEMA

Pair of Volvos earn Top Safety Pick award

Tesla CEO Elon Musk settles with SEC, fined $40M and will step down as chairman

Illegal parking in charging spots: The culprit? Electric cars

Bottas cedes Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix win to Hamilton on team orders

2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition revived as $995 retro look

Watch Porsche's modern 935 take to Monza

Volkswagen details the foundation for 10M EVs

