Modern Ferrari 250 GTO teased, Porsche 911 GT3 spied, Chevy Silverado concepts revealed: Today's Car News

Jay Leno samples the style, power, and luxury of... Classic Cars
35 minutes ago
Ares' modern Ferrari 250 GTO based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast
No, Ferrari isn't about to launch a modern successor to the 250 GTO. Instead, Italian coachbuilder Ares Design will build a modern interpretation of the original design on the bones of a donor Ferrari 812 Superfast or F12 Berlinetta. The car looks absolutely stunning in the preview sketches.
A video of a prototype for the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 has surfaced and looks to dispel the rumors that the car will be turbocharged. The video shows the prototype testing at Italy's Monza circuit, and the car's engine sounds naturally aspirated.
Chevrolet will use the upcoming SEMA show to unveil a handful of Silverado 1500 concepts. They were all built using Chevrolet Performance parts though sadly there isn't anything like the Ford F-150 Raptor or upcoming Ram Rebel TRX.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Ares designs stunning Ferrari 250 GTO for the modern era
2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots and video
Chevy shows off 2019 Silverado concepts heading to SEMA
Pair of Volvos earn Top Safety Pick award
Tesla CEO Elon Musk settles with SEC, fined $40M and will step down as chairman
Illegal parking in charging spots: The culprit? Electric cars
Bottas cedes Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix win to Hamilton on team orders
2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition revived as $995 retro look
Watch Porsche's modern 935 take to Monza
Volkswagen details the foundation for 10M EVs
