A redesigned Lexus LX based on the latest 300-series Toyota Land Cruiser has been revealed. It boasts a new platform, a more potent powertrain, and a plush interior that should make the German alternatives nervous.

Land Rover's Discovery enters the 2023 model year with more standard features and a new range-topping grade. That range-topper is the Discovery Metropolitan, which groups several of the seven-seat crossover's popular styling and technology features in the one vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar is now thought to arrive five years after it was first shown as a concept at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show. That would make it about three years late, though the delay is understandable considering we're talking about a road car powered by a modern Formula One engine.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

