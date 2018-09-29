Chevy shows off 2019 Silverado concepts heading to SEMA

2019 Chevy Silverado RST Off-Road concept

Chevrolet has shown off a group of four 2019 Silverado 1500 concepts it plans on bringing to the 2018 SEMA show next month.

Each of them houses a plethora of Chevrolet Performance accessories, which makes each truck more of a mannequin than a "concept."

2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept

2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept

The first truck, the 2019 Silverado High Country, actually made its debut at the Texas State Fair this week. The truck is based on a typical Silverado High Country model but wears unique bronze exterior accents, including the grille and 22-inch wheels. Aside from the bronze accents, everything seen on the truck comes from the Chevrolet Performance accessories and parts catalogs.

On the performance side of things, it features a two-inch suspension lift, six-piston Brembo front brakes, upgraded cat-back exhaust, and a cold-air intake. The High Country is also powered by the range-topping 6.2-lite V-8 engine and accessories include an illuminated Chevrolet bowtie badge and a rear-seat infotainment unit.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ concept

2019 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ concept

The Chevy Silverado LTZ concept focuses on towing with an available "Trailering Camera Package." The package includes a removable accessory camera that mounts to a trailer. The driver towing the truck can gain a new perspective by viewing the camera feed via the center display.

In addition to the package, the Silverado LTZ wears optional 22-inch multi-spoke aluminum wheels and features a cold-air intake and cat-back exhaust for the 5.3-liter V-8 engine.

2019 Chevy Silverado RST Off-Road concept

2019 Chevy Silverado RST Off-Road concept

Next, we arrive at two Rally Sport Truck concepts: the Silverado RST Off-Road and the Silverado RST Street. The former boasts monochromatic styling with a Cajun Red exterior color and a new off-road package Chevy will offer through dealers.

The new package includes a sport bar, off-road assist steps and a soft, roll-up tonneau cover. A factory two-inch lift has been applied as well. Finally, a 40-inch LED Baja Design light bar lights the trail ahead for drivers.

2019 Chevy Silverado RST Street concept

2019 Chevy Silverado RST Street concept

The Silverado RST Street moves in the opposite direction. Instead, it features a lowered suspension and conceptual body-side graphics. Carbon-fiber lookalike parts also fill the exterior, such as the grille bar, mirror caps, door handles and interior trim. Again, Chevy has thrown in a cat-back exhaust by Borla, which features carbon-fiber finish. Finally, a 200-watt Kicker subwoofer is onboard.

The 2019 Silverado concepts will be on display at the 2018 SEMA show, which opens October 30 and runs through November 2.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Chevy Silverado RST Off-Road concept
