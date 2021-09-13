A new spy video of a prototype for the Mercedes-Benz AMG One is out and we get a good taste of the hypercar's sound. While the One may be delayed, the wait will definitely be worth it for the 275 future owners.

Subaru's Levorg compact wagon sold overseas will reportedly spawn a hot version packing the 271-hp engine from the latest WRX. This will essentially create a WRX wagon, though there's no guarantee we'll see such a vehicle in the U.S.

Emilia Auto, a German firm specializing in the sale of Italian exotics, is embarking on an ambitious restomod project. It plans to shoehorn the modern mechanicals of an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio into a classic Giulia GT. The resulting car will pack 500 hp and go by the name Emilia GT Veloce.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

