Mercedes-AMG One, Infiniti Q60 Black S, modern Porsche 935: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG One

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that its upcoming hypercar will be called the One. The company has also released photos of the latest prototype version which more closely resembles the production version of the Formula 1-powered hypercar due next year.

The One isn't the only car on the horizon with F1 technology. Infiniti's Q60 Project Black S prototype debuting next week at the 2018 Paris auto show features turbocharger-mounted electric motor-generators just like those used in F1.

As part of its 70th anniversary celebrations this year, Porsche has developed a modern 935 based on the bones of a donor 911 GT2 RS. Porsche plans to build 77 examples as track toys for well-heeled enthusiasts.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-AMG One confirmed as name of F1-powered hypercar

563-horsepower Infiniti Q60 Black S prototype bound for Paris auto show

Porsche 935 customer race car celebrates 1978 "Moby Dick" 935 racer

2019 Nissan Altima first drive review: The long game with a Hail Mary

2019 BMW i3 debuts with 42.2-KWH battery, 153-mile range

Volkswagen details the foundation for 10M electric vehicles

Rimac will build powertrain for Pininfarina PF0 electric hypercar

New trim packages dress up 2019 Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tundra

Smart previews future look with ForEase speedster concept

Elio Motors to buy engines, abandons building its own