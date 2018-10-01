Toyota president rolls in a one-off Century GRMN

Oct 1, 2018
Toyota Century GRMN belongs to Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda

We don't get it here in the States and that's a shame because the Toyota Century is one of the most magnificent vehicles produced by a Japanese automaker.

It's no surprise then that Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda has picked one as his ride of choice. What is surprising is the fact that this Century is shod in a range of GR performance upgrades—and no it isn't headed for production anytime soon so just forget about the possibility.

The Century was redesigned last year for only the third time in its 50-plus-year history. It was also last year that Toyota announced the formation of its GR performance sub-brand. Combining the majesty of the Century with the sporting style of the GR brand, we arrive at the glory that is the Century GRMN.

Those letters stand for Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring. This is the top level of performance for the GR brand, so we have to assume there's more than meets the eye on Toyoda's Century.

All we can tell at this point is that the handling has improved with the aid of a set of aftermarket wheels and Yokohama tires. On the style front, the Century GRMN adds athleticism with its rear spoiler finished in carbon fiber and set of white brake calipers peeking out from behind the wheels.

Sadly, at this point, that's all we know about the car, which in standard guise already offers plenty of poke thanks to a 5.0-liter V-8.

The car is just plain cool so we don't need to wonder why Toyoda had it built. According to Japanese website Car Sensor, it had something to do with investigating the potential.

We've also heard that Toyoda has been asked not to drift it...but he's the king of this castle so we say it's time to hop into the front seat, let the engine rip, and burn off a few layers of those Yokohamas. If Toyota wants us to believe that the GRMN badge is legit, we need to see this Century sliding sideways.

Toyota Century GRMN belongs to Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda
