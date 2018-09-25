Chevy Silverado-based Hennessey Goliath 6x6 revealed with 705 horsepower





For Hennessey Performance Engineering faithful that couldn't swallow the idea of owning a Ford-based Velociraptor, the Goliath 6x6 has arrived. It's based on the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and like the F-150 based pickup, it's powerful, off-road ready, and utterly bonkers.

Hennessey revealed the Goliath 6x6 on Tuesday and said the package builds upon the Silverado's Z71 Trail Boss model. That's putting it lightly since there's an extra set of wheels and axle involved here. HPE swaps out the standard axles for a 6x6 conversion with wheels, tires, and brakes before adding a new rear suspension. The custom Hennessey wheels measure 20 inches and BF Goodrich off-road tires wrap them, awaiting the inevitable excursions the truck will be built for.

For good measure, the Goliath also gets an 8-inch lift and a custom 6x6 truck bed, roll bar upgrade, and LED lights.

Hennessey Chevrolet Silverado Goliath 6x6

It wouldn't be an HPE vehicle without some upgrades under the hood, too. In this case, HPE has worked over the 6.2-liter V-8 engine and paired it with a 2.9-liter supercharger to make 705 horsepower and 675 pound-feet of torque. There's also a stainless steel exhaust to pronounce the truck's arrival, loud and clear. HPE said the Goliath 6x6 should sprint to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds—even with the added weight from the conversion. HPE-specific front and rear bumpers are also bolted up to complete the look.

Living the 6x6 life won't be for those without cushy bank accounts, though. HPE plans to build just 24 Silverado-based Goliath 6x6 models for global markets, and each will cost $375,000. The price includes the donor 2019 Silverado, but not some of the other upgrades. HPE will also offer a stroker package that massages the 6.2-liter engine to produce 808 horsepower, a Brembo brake package, and interior upgrades.