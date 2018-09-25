2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, 2019 Volvo V60 R-Design, more Porsche EVs: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Seattle media drive, September, 2018

Mercedes-Benz is in the process of redesigning its compact cars, and the first of the new generation to hit the United States is the 2019 A-Class sedan. After driving one, we've determined it to be the best entry luxury sedan on the market.

Volvo's V60 wagon is a good alternative to the crossover SUV. Even compared to Volvo's own XC60, the V60 sitting lower to the ground improves handling, and in our eyes, the looks. It now looks even better thanks to the addition of an R-Design sport package.

A report out of Germany claims Porsche's lineup could transition to a mostly electric one much sooner than previously thought. The only model that would be spared from the electric transformation would be the iconic 911.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

