Porsche done with diesels, Cadillac “Beast” limo, Horch revival: Car News Headlines

Prototype for Porsche Taycan, the production Mission E

Porsche's CEO has confirmed the automaker is making moves to end sales of diesels. Instead, electrification will fill the gap, with pure electric cars like the upcoming Taycan expected to account for a quarter of Porsche's sales by as early as 2025.

President Donald Trump has been spotted with his new “Beast” limo. He was spotted with the custom Cadillac for the first time on Sunday leaving New York City's Downtown Manhattan Heliport.

Audi is reportedly planning to revive historic German brand Horch as a new ultra-luxury sub-brand to challenge Mercedes-Maybach. The first model to receive the Horch treatment is said to be a range-topping Audi A8.

Porsche is done with diesels–this time for real

President Trump's new limo, "The Beast," has reported for duty

Could Audi revive Horch as luxury sub-brand to rival Mercedes-Maybach?

2019 Subaru Forester first drive review: Backwoods solitude

This Ferrari-powered F1 replica is road-legal, production-bound

Will Volkswagen's electric Microbus be made in the USA?

TechArt cars now offer the style, comfort of a Rolf Benz sofa

VW looks back to TDI for pricing on upcoming electric vehicles

Mercedes-Benz will unveil new B-Class at 2018 Paris auto show

State officials telegraph looming fight to proposed federal EPA rollbacks