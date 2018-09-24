John Cena's 2017 Ford GT to trade hands for third time

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The 2017 Ford GT originally commissioned by actor and pro-wrestler John Cena is set to cross a Mecum auction block next month—less than two months after it was sold for $1,540,000 at a Monterey Car Week auction.

The 647-horsepower supercar, whose chassis number 77 matches Cena's birth year, is listed as lot S69 at Mecum's auction running October 3-6 in Dallas, Texas. It will be the third time the blue GT trades hands, or fourth if you include the original sale by Ford to Cena.

This is the car that Ford sued Cena over late last year after the automaker determined that he flipped it shortly after taking delivery last September. Recall, buyers had to sign a document stating that they would not sell the car for at least two years after delivery.

Ford and Cena settled in June, and it looks the car is now free to be traded on the used market, meaning we could see it trade hands many more times in the near future. The sad part is that the car has been driven just 626 miles since new.

Despite Ford's attempts to prevent the GT from being flipped, Cena's GT isn't even the only example known to have been sold.

A silver GT was given the green light by a judge to proceed to sale at a Mecum auction held in May. The seller was already the car's second owner so Ford's attempts to have a judge block the sale were denied, since the second owner never signed any contract with Ford. The car ended up crossing the block for $1.8 million—well above its $450,000 retail price.

The silver car was put up for sale a third time at Mecum's Monterey Car Week auction, though Mecum hasn't revealed whether the car was sold or not.