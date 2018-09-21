Kahn Design builds wild Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Land Rover's brilliant Range Rover Sport SVR is already quite the wild beast but this latest take from Kahn Design significantly ups the wow factor.

It's called the Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car, and like the vehicle it's based on it's been developed to offer the perfect blend of luxury and performance.

The changes begin with the addition of a wide-body kit that consists of new fascias front and rear as well as wheel arch extensions. The designers also add a new grille and splitter at the front.

At the rear, a roof-mounted spoiler and diffuser insert continue the sporty theme. And these are joined by exhaust tips with Kahn Design's signature cross-hair motif.

2018 Kahn Design Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car

The external design is then finished off with a set of Kahn Design's RS wheels measuring a massive 23 inches across.

The interior has added touches of luxury starting with quilted and perforated leather trim finished in a combination of black and orange and featuring a hexagonal pattern. Stainless steel door sills and aluminum foot pedals have also been added to remind you you're in a Kahn Design vehicle.

The powertrain has been left stock, not that it needs much help anyway. The 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 belts out 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, which will see the SUV complete the 0-60 mph sprint in just 4.3 seconds and top out at 176 mph.

The price of the Kahn Design Range Rover Sport SVR Pace Car is set at $123,000.