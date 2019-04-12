Audi's second-generation R8 is at the midway point in its life cycle and the car has been given a round of updates to keep it looking and feeling fresh. Among the updates is a boost in power that sees every R8 variant now able to eclipse 200 mph.

Chevrolet has finally confirmed when the covers will come of its mid-engine Corvette. The new car adopts a mid-engine layout, meaning its arrival will also mark the end of the road for the Corvette's traditional front-engine layout.

Acura's TLX will spawn a special PMC Edition for the 2020 model year. The PMC stands for “Performance Manufacturing Center.” That's the name of the plant where Acura builds its NSX, and it's also where the TLX PMC Edition receives the same high-quality paint treatment as the hybrid supercar.

