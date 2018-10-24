2019 Audi R8, 2019 Aurus Arsenal, 2019 Ford Focus ST: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Audi R8 Spyder

Audi Sport's second-generation R8 is at the midway point in its life cycle and the car has been given a round of updates to keep it looking and feeling fresh. Among the updates is a boost in power for both the base model and range-topping R8 Performance (previously an R8 V10 Plus).

Russia has a new luxury automotive brand called Aurus. The second model from the brand is a minivan to be called the Arsenal, and the first example has just been spotted testing on the streets of Moscow. Aurus' first model is the Senat sedan which does duty as the presidential limo for Vladimir Putin.

Ford is working on a new generation of the Focus ST and the latest prototypes are wearing barely any camouflage gear. Unfortunately we won't see it here as Ford no longer plans to offer any Focus variants in the country.

2019 Audi R8 debuts with sharper look, more power

First look at Arsenal van from Russian luxury brand Aurus

2019 Ford Focus ST spy shots

British firm Addison Lee plans self-driving London taxis for 2021 launch

Daimler joins forces with Geely to offer Chinese ride-hail service using Mercedes, Maybach cars

Mercedes invests in pilot program to keep fuel cells alive

Lamborghini mulls extreme aero hypercar to rival McLaren Senna

156,000 Mazda cars and crossover SUVs added to Takata airbag recall

Someone paid $26M for outgoing Aston Martin Vanquish's tooling and design drawings

Tesla Model 3 teardown underscores missed opportunities