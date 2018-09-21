2019 BMW 8-Series, 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2020 Audi R8: Today In Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

With BMW's reborn 8-Series just months from hitting showrooms in coupe form, engineers out testing prototypes for the convertible have let their guard down. Look for the 8-Series Convertible to arrive next spring and to be followed by an 8-Series Gran Coupe in the tail end of 2019.

Ford recently detailed a round of worthy updates for its 2019 F-150 Raptor. We've now learned that those updates will come at a hefty cost. Yes, Raptor prices are going up, though perhaps part of the reason is to make way for the smaller Ranger Raptor.

Audi Sport engineers are out testing an updated R8 Spyder. The changes represent a mid-cycle update for the second-generation Audi supercar.

