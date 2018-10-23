2019 Audi R8 debuts with sharper look, more power

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi Sport's second-generation R8 supercar is approaching the midway point in its life cycle and the car has been put under the knife to keep it looking and feeling fresh. There's also more power available thanks to upgrades to the car's 5.2-liter V-10.

The changes will be introduced for the 2019 model year, with the first examples of the updated R8 coupe and R8 Spyder expected in showrooms early next year.

Audi Sport gave us a preview at this month's 2018 Paris auto show with the reveal of the 2019 R8 LMS GT3 race car. The biggest change is the much more aggressive front end, with the grille made wider and flatter. There's also a gap between the headlights and intakes situated below, which take on a more angular shape compared to the intakes currently found on the R8.

2019 Audi R8

Moving to the rear, Audi Sport's signature oval exhaust tips have finally been added to the car. The current model sports a set of square-shaped, quad-exhaust tips. Also at the rear you'll notice the new vent that spans the entirety of the fascia.

As mentioned above, there's more power available as well. Audi hasn't confirmed specs for the United States but in other markets output from the base V-10 jumps to 570 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, up from 540 hp and 398 lb-ft currently, while the range-topping V-10 in the R8 Performance (previously an R8 Plus) sees output rise to 620 hp and 417 lb-ft, from 610 hp and 413 lb-ft currently.

The engineers also tweaked the suspension and power steering for improved stability and more precise feedback. They also added a new 20-inch light alloy as an alternative to the standard 19-inch wheels. Carbon-ceramic brakes are also on the options list.

2019 Audi R8

The base R8 sprints to 62 mph from rest in 3.4 seconds while the R8 Performance achieves the same feat in 3.1 seconds.

To spice up the design of the engine bay, a new, three-part cover—available in a choice of plastic or carbon fiber—has been installed over the air filter. Other styling packages on offer will enable different accents to be added to the front splitter (available in carbon fiber), side blades and rear diffuser. Two new exterior colors have also been added to the list of options.

Look for the updated R8 range to debut in November at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, more coverage of which can be accessed at our dedicated hub.