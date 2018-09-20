Audi launches car subscription service in Dallas





Audi Select launches in Dallas, Texas

Three years after launching its Audi On Demand short rental service, the German premium brand has waded into the full-blown car subscription segment with Audi Select.

Audi announced Thursday that the new Audi Select car subscription service will launch in Dallas, Texas, starting with a flat subscription fee of $1,395 per month.

Unlike Audi On Demand, which loaned out cars for up to 28 days, Audi Select is a different type of ownership model to compete with the likes of Access by BMW and Mercedes-Benz Collection. The service includes five models to start:

S5 Coupe Prestige

A5 Cabriolet 2.0T

Q5 2.0T

Q7 3.0T

A4 2.0T Quattro

All models are offered in Premium and Premium Plus trim, aside from the S5. The selection is rather slim in comparison to BMW and Mercedes-Benz's services, which offer nearly the respective company's full lineup of cars in one to three tiers of pricing. Audi's introductory price also costs $300 more than BMW or Mercedes-Benz's services, though the $1,095 starting prices for those rival subscriptions don't unlock either make's full portfolio of cars.

Like other services, Audi Select also includes insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance and unlimited mileage. Subscribers can also swap their Audi for another model twice a month via dealership pickup or home delivery.

Audi Select does have a baked-in differentiator, though. The brand purchased car-rental service Silvercar in March 2017, and it's putting its purchase to use with Audi Select. Subscribers will gain access to two days of Silvercar rentals for travel convenience as part of the monthly fee. Silvercar is available in a number of U.S. airports with streamlined, premium customer service. Notably, reservations and returns are handled entirely in the Silvercar app. And no matter what, Silvercar exclusively rents out silver Audis. Obviously.

Audi plans to leverage Silvercar's digital ecosystem to begin scaling Audi Select to new markets in the U.S., though it didn't share which markets are on deck next for the program.