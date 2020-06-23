Following the reveal of the Project One show car in 2017, prototypes for the production Mercedes-AMG One hypercar have now been spotted testing ahead of next year's start of deliveries. The car packs an actual Formula One engine and just 275 examples are coming.

Lamborghini has revealed the first photos of its Aventador-based SCV12 track car. The new car is due this summer and could be the last Lamborghini V-12 without turbocharging or electrification.

There's an Enzo Ferrari biopic in the works and Hugh Jackman is tipped to play the lead role. Rather than focusing on the full life of Ferrari's founder, the film is expected to highlight a tumultuous period in the 1950s.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-AMG One spy shots

Lamborghini motorsport squad teases 830-horsepower SCV12 supercar

Hugh Jackman in talks to star as Enzo Ferrari in biopic

Beat the heat with these five convertibles that start for less than $35,000

2021 Jaguar I-Pace revealed with improved charging, infotainment

Hyundai-Kia and LG Chem hope to woo battery-tech startups

McLaren sues creditors as insolvency threatens

Review update: 2020 Mazda 6 Signature straddles the divide between mainstream and premium

Apple CarKey to replace car keys, CarPlay gets an upgrade

Mullen banks on Chinese electric sports car and SUVs for going public