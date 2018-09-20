Aston Martin 003 hypercar teased, might race at Le Mans

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Aston Martin 003 hypercar debuting in 2021

Aston Martin's Valkyrie hasn't even started deliveries but the British automaker is already teasing the hypercar that will come after it.

Aston Martin on Thursday released a teaser sketch for a new hypercar code-named the 003 and slated to arrive on the market in late 2021. For those counting, the Valkyrie carries the 001 code name while the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro carries the 002 name.

The 003 isn't to be confused with the mid-engine supercar that Aston Martin will launch in 2020 as the new Vanquish. The mid-engine supercar will be a permanent addition to Aston Martin's lineup while the 003 will be a limited edition along the lines of the Valkyrie.

It will also feature design, technology and a lightweight ethos inspired by the Valkyrie, combined with a new hybrid powertrain utilizing a turbocharged engine as its internal combustion component. The car will also benefit from active aerodynamics and suspension, no doubt honed by the boffins at the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team.

Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form

Aston Martin will build 500 examples of the 003 in coupe format, compared to 175 Valkyries. The automaker hasn't said whether a convertible will be added but it is a possibility. Crucially, the 003 will likely be the car that Aston Martin uses for the 2020/2021 World Endurance Championship's new Hypercar class should the automaker end up joining, which means we could see a version of it race at Le Mans.

Valkyrie buyers shouldn't feel like Aston Martin is already offering a superior hypercar. The 003 will be a more comfortable, more usable car—we're told there will be space for luggage—with positioning more in line with cars like the Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1, which is why Aston Martin executives have referred to it as the “son” or “brother” of Valkyrie.

“It was always the intention for the Aston Martin Valkyrie to be a once-in-a lifetime project, however, it was also vital to us that Valkyrie would create a legacy: a direct descendent that would also set new standards within its own area of the hypercar market, creating a bloodline of highly specialised, limited production machines that can exist in parallel with Aston Martin’s series production models,” Aston Martin Lagonda CEO Andy Palmer said of the car.