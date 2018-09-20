Cadillac renames CT6 V-Sport a CT6-V as ATS-V, CTS-V bow out

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport

Cadillac's CT6 V-Sport unveiled at March's 2018 New York auto show will be called a CT6-V when it arrives in showrooms, General Motors production development boss Mark Reuss has confirmed.

“As a result of the overwhelming response the CT6 V-Sport received when revealed in early 2018, we’ve decided to formally make it a V-Series,” he said Wednesday.

Cadillac's new boss Steve Carlisle backed up the comments by explaining that the move is part of Cadillac's plan to expand its V-Series label to more of the lineup.

“As we accelerate Cadillac’s growth around the world, our V-Series will continue to expand the brand, enhance its image and attract new buyers to our showroom,” he said.

Cadillac 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8

But it will also keep Cadillac's rival to the likes of BMW M and Mercedes-AMG alive as the current ATS-V Coupe (the sedan has already been dropped) and CTS-V bow out ahead of an expected arrival of new V-Series models based on the upcoming CT4 and CT5 sedans. It's possible likely we see the V-Series label also applied to some of Cadillac's crossovers.

As for the new CT6-V, it will arrive in showrooms soon with a new 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 complete with double overhead cams. Final specifications are yet to be locked in but the Cadillac-exclusive engine, code-named the Blackwing, is estimated to deliver 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Drive will be to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Beyond brute power, the CT6-V and other V-Series models will benefit from upgraded brakes and suspension.

Note, you won't have to spring for the CT6-V to enjoy the thrills of the new V-8. A detuned version with an estimated 500 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque will feature in a CT6 Platinum model.