2019 Genesis G70 pricing starts at $35,895





The 2019 Genesis G70 will do its best to woo sport-luxury sedan buyers with a starting price of $35,895 as it goes on sale this week in the United States. Those yearning for the 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 will find a $44,745 price tag to start. All prices include a mandatory $995 destination fee.

The base price puts buyers behind the wheel of a 2.0T Advanced RWD trim. Power comes from a 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or eight-speed automatic transmission. And even though it's a base model, the Advanced trim doesn't skimp on the core luxury features. Seats are trimmed in leatherette, the steering wheel and gear selector are finished in leather wrapping, an 8.0-inch infotainment unit is on hand, and a suite of active safety features are all standard.

Sliding into the Advanced AWD trim adds, well, all-wheel drive, plus a heated steering wheel. Pricing for the trim sits at $37,895.

2019 Genesis G70

The Genesis G70 2.0T Elite trim is where the Korean luxury brand begins to step up its game. Building on the standard features found in the Advanced trim, the Elite adds parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, a Lexicon 15-speaker audio system, leather seats (ventilated and heated), navigation, a sunroof, and full LED headlights. AWD is a $2,000 option on the Elite trim. Jumping up a rung, the G70 2.0T Prestige doubles down on the niceties with a power driver's seat cushion extension, Nappa leather with quilting, heated rear seats, a surround-view monitor, wireless phone charging, and a head-up display. The Prestige trim starts at $45,895 and comes with AWD only.

Moving along to the sportier side of things, Genesis will offer the 2.0-liter inline-4 powered G70 in Dynamic, Sport and Sport 6MT trims. Dynamic adds a smidge more performance over lesser trimmed G70 sedans with a limited-slip differential (LSD) on RWD cars and 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin PS4 summer tires. Pricing for the Dynamic trim starts at $44,895 and AWD remains a $2,000 option.

The 2.0T Sport trim is the best it gets for four-cylinder G70s. It builds upon the G70 Prestige with an LSD, 19-inch wheels with the same Michelin rubber found in the Dynamic trim, copper bezel accents, dark-tinted taillights, Nappa leather with red or gray contrast stitching (if the buyer chooses a black seating surface), and alloy pedals. All of the performance upgrades start at $45,895 and AWD will see the price rise to $47,895. The Sport 2.0T trim keeps things more affordable at $38,995 and ditches some of the more luxurious features for performance add-ons such as Brembo brakes, a multi-plate LSD, and a sport exhaust system.

2019 Genesis G70

Genesis G70 models with the more powerful 365-hp 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 follow the same trim hierarchy with identical equipment, though it's bundled differently. However, the eight-speed auto is the only transmission offered. Following the $44,745 base price for a 3.3T Advanced model, pricing climbs to $46,495 for the 3.3T Elite, $48,995 for the 3.3T Prestige, and $50,495 for the 3.3T Sport. AWD is a $2,000 option for all trims.

Finally, Genesis will make 800 special edition G70 sedans: 400 Design Editions starting at $49,745 and 400 Dynamic Editions starting at $51,245. The former comes in an exclusive Forest Green exterior color paired with a cream interior and is based on the 3.3T Prestige trim. The latter builds upon the 3.3T Sport trim and adds ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, performance brake pads, unique electronically controled suspension tuning, upgraded thermal capacity, and a tire mobility kit for reduced weight.