Radical co-founder working on new track-focused sports car

Revolution Racecars The Revolution

Radical is a top-tier producer of track-day specials. The British company was founded in 1997 and today sells a number of models for track enthusiasts and racers all over the world. One of the company's co-founders, Phill Abbott, is looking to make a new mark in the race car space. He plans to do so with his new company Revolution Racecars.

Abbott is hard at work on a new car called The Revolution. The plan is build a two-seat track car heavily focused on going extremely fast. With technology apparently borrowed from prototype racing, that could very well prove to be the case, although we don't quite know what that "technology" is nor how it will be used.

Still, with a suggested weight of just under 1,500 pounds, The Revolution will certainly be a screamer. A Ford-sourced 3.7-liter V-6 will make 300 horsepower and a six-speed sequential transmission will be tapped for shifting duty. The transmission will come from 3MO, which builds components for rally racing, touring, and hill climb cars.

At the moment, that's really all the information we have. Still, it's enough to get excited about considering just how amazing Abbott's work at Radical turned out. Just the thought of a two-seat track-day special with prototype race car-derived technology and a rally car-grade transmission has us daydreaming about turning laps on our favorite circuit.

However, the targeted price of close to $130,000 starts to put a damper on that notion. The entry-level experience with a lightly used Radical sports car is available for less than $50,000.

Revolution Racecars plans to drop more information in a month. After that, The Revolution will make its formal debut at an event held at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom. Once it does, we will be sure to bring you the full scoop while continuing to hunt for coins in the couch cushions.