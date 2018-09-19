Supercharged Roush F-150 delivers off-road performance envy

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Roush Ford F-150 Supercharged

Roush is ready to deliver serious power to the Ford F-150. The Blue Oval brand-focused tune unleashed on Tuesday a supercharged pickup dubbed the F-150 SC.

Lift the hood and you'll spy Ford's 5.0-liter V-8 engine. Sitting atop it is a TVS R2650 Eaton supercharger and that pushes the engine output up to 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque. The truck also receives an upgraded exhaust system that delivers adjustable sounds through an active baffling setup.

Not content with street domination, the Roush F-150 SC boasts an off-road ready ride. Up front, the truck sits two inches higher than stock and a Fox Racing suspension setup smooths out the bumps and jumps. A set of Mickey Thompson Baja ATX P3 Hybrid All-Terrain tires complete the off-road enhancements.

Roush updated the styling of this truck a bit as well. The entire grille was swapped out for a Roush unit. There's an updated bumper cover, but it works with Ford's adaptive cruise control system. In the cabin you'll find a serialized badge letting you know which limited-edition truck you call your own.

So how much does all of this supercharged greatness cost? The F-150 SC upgrade package starts at $22,999. That's over the cost of the truck itself, of course. The most basic 5.0-liter F-150 starts at about $30,000, which means it's possible to create a pseudo Lightning-Raptor hybrid for similar money to the real McCoy.

Such a truck would top the 2017 F-150 Nitemare, which only produced 600 horsepower. And this seems like money better spent than the mild-upgrade kit Roush offered back in 2015. Skip both of those and dive straight into the F-150 SC upgrade. Then prepare to make current-generation Raptor owners quite jealous.